Three-wheelers most popular in electric vehicle segment: govt.

Three-wheelers have emerged as bestsellers in the electric vehicle segment in the Capital, the Delhi government said on Saturday.

Since the launch of the Delhi EV policy in August last year, 5,534 new EV three-wheelers have been registered and more users are coming forward, the government said.

Under the policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase, and scrapping incentives across 68 manufacturers. According to the government, subsidies under the policy on electric three-wheelers reduce the total cost of its ownership by up to 26% and by switching to one an individual buyer can save approximately ₹29,000 annually. Similarly, subsidies for e-rikshaws reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 33%.

“I received a subsidy of ₹30,000 for my e-rickshaw. Registration fee and road tax were waived under the EV policy,” said Sunil Kumar, a beneficiary.