Three-wheelers most popular in electric vehicle segment: govt.

Three-wheelers have emerged as bestsellers in the electric vehicle segment in the Capital, the Delhi government said on Saturday.
Since the launch of the Delhi EV policy in August last year, 5,534 new EV three-wheelers have been registered and more users are coming forward, the government said.
Under the policy, 177 three-wheeler models are available and eligible for purchase, and scrapping incentives across 68 manufacturers. According to the government, subsidies under the policy on electric three-wheelers reduce the total cost of its ownership by up to 26% and by switching to one an individual buyer can save approximately ₹29,000 annually. Similarly, subsidies for e-rikshaws reduce the total cost of ownership by up to 33%.
“I received a subsidy of ₹30,000 for my e-rickshaw. Registration fee and road tax were waived under the EV policy,” said Sunil Kumar, a beneficiary.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath