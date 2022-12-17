Three weeks before the mayoral polls, confusion prevails over Mayor’s term

December 17, 2022 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the MCD headquarters | Photo Credit: File Photo

With less than three weeks to go before the first House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 6, confusion prevails over the term of the Mayor.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the rules, the councillors as well as Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs and 13 MLAs nominated by the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly elect a Mayor and a Deputy Mayor every year in the first meeting of the House.

So, the corporation, which is supposed to function for five years, unless dissolved prematurely, is understood to get a total of five Mayors and Deputy Mayors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, as per the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, which governs the functioning of the MCD, the corporation’s five-year term begins on April 1.

Given that the MCD’s House is scheduled to convene on January 6, there is speculation that the Mayor elected on that day may only have a three-month tenure till April 1, when fresh mayoral elections could be held.

“Going by the DMC Act, the House should have been convened in April. For the municipal calendar to start from January, an amendment will have to be made to the Act, otherwise the MCD, in its five-year term, could end up getting more than five Mayors,” said a senior MCD official.

Amendment needed

Another senior MCD official said unless the Centre amends the provisions in the Act, “things will function as per the current situation and the next Mayor will hold office only for three months”.

“Accordingly, the date for the nominations in connection with the mayoral polls will be issued next week. The Act does not specifically mention the number of Mayors the MCD can have,” the official added.

Former MCD Commissioner K.S. Mehra said if the House is starting in January, the Act will have to be amended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi / election

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US