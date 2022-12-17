Three weeks before the mayoral polls, confusion prevails over Mayor’s term

December 17, 2022 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - NEW DELHI:

With less than three weeks to go before the first House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on January 6, confusion prevails over the term of the Mayor.

According to the rules, the councillors as well as Delhi’s seven Lok Sabha MPs, three Rajya Sabha MPs and 13 MLAs nominated by the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly elect a Mayor and a Deputy Mayor every year in the first meeting of the House.

So, the corporation, which is supposed to function for five years, unless dissolved prematurely, is understood to get a total of five Mayors and Deputy Mayors.

However, as per the provisions of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, which governs the functioning of the MCD, the corporation’s five-year term begins on April 1.

Given that the MCD’s House is scheduled to convene on January 6, there is speculation that the Mayor elected on that day may only have a three-month tenure till April 1, when fresh mayoral elections could be held.

“Going by the DMC Act, the House should have been convened in April. For the municipal calendar to start from January, an amendment will have to be made to the Act, otherwise the MCD, in its five-year term, could end up getting more than five Mayors,” said a senior MCD official.

Amendment needed

Another senior MCD official said unless the Centre amends the provisions in the Act, “things will function as per the current situation and the next Mayor will hold office only for three months”.

“Accordingly, the date for the nominations in connection with the mayoral polls will be issued next week. The Act does not specifically mention the number of Mayors the MCD can have,” the official added.

Former MCD Commissioner K.S. Mehra said if the House is starting in January, the Act will have to be amended.