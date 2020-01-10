Three terror suspects held

The Delhi Police Special Cell claimed to have arrested three members of Tamil Nadu-IS for allegedly planning a terror strike in the Capital, after a brief exchange of fire, said officials.

Two of them were out on bail in a Hindu Munnani leader K.P. Suresh Kumar’s murder case, they said.

DCP (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah said the accused have been identified as Khaja Moideen (52), Syed Ali Navas (32) and Abdul Samad (28), all from Tamil Nadu. The police said they received a tip-off about the trio who had allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS. “We were informed that they had entered east U.P through Nepal and might move towards Delhi-NCR to carry out a terror strike,” Mr. Kushwah said, adding that it was learnt that the persons were sent to Delhi by their foreign-based handlers.

The police said they were also informed that the accused had taken a room on rent and procured arms and ammunition. A trap was then laid near Wazirabad Bridge and the three men were nabbed from the spot.

“Moideen has links with ISIS. After being released on conditional bail in the murder case of Suresh, he made planned to revive the ISIS network in India through his co-associates,” Mr. Kushwah said.

The police said Moideen was associated with “radical elements and indoctrinated youth” throughout. He was first arrested in 2004 for organising a training camp “wherein people were converted into Islam and trained in handling weapons and martial arts”. He was arrested in 2014 in connection with Suresh’s murder and was later arrested by the NIA in a terror case.

Navas was earlier involved in an attempt-to-murder case apart from Suresh’s murder case. Samad is postgraduate in computer application, they added.