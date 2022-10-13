Three teenagers drown while bathing in ditch in Delhi

They had come to take bath in a ground where rainwater had accumulated

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi
October 13, 2022 23:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Three boys drowned in a ditch while taking bath on Thursday afternoon in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahlad Pur area, the police said.

The deceased identified as Risbah, 16, Piyush, 13, and Piyus, 16, were all residents of Khanpur.

A PCR call was received at 2.38 p.m., said DCP (South-East) Esha Pandey. The police team reached the spot and met a 16-year-old boy, Lucky, another resident of Khanpur.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lucky and seven of his other friends had come to take bath in an open ground where rainwater had accumulated. While they were taking bath, three of his friend Piyus, Piyush and Risabh went into a ditch and started drowning and later could not be found,” the DCP said.

The police sent a team to search for the drowned children. After an intensive search of about 30 minutes, all the three teens were found and taken to hospital, an officer said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The children were declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital. The bodies have been shifted to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem and will be handed over to their family members after the procedure,” a senior officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app