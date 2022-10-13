Three teenagers drown while bathing in ditch in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Three boys drowned in a ditch while taking bath on Thursday afternoon in south-east Delhi’s Pul Prahlad Pur area, the police said.

The deceased identified as Risbah, 16, Piyush, 13, and Piyus, 16, were all residents of Khanpur.

A PCR call was received at 2.38 p.m., said DCP (South-East) Esha Pandey. The police team reached the spot and met a 16-year-old boy, Lucky, another resident of Khanpur.

“Lucky and seven of his other friends had come to take bath in an open ground where rainwater had accumulated. While they were taking bath, three of his friend Piyus, Piyush and Risabh went into a ditch and started drowning and later could not be found,” the DCP said.

The police sent a team to search for the drowned children. After an intensive search of about 30 minutes, all the three teens were found and taken to hospital, an officer said.

“The children were declared brought dead on arrival at the hospital. The bodies have been shifted to AIIMS mortuary for post-mortem and will be handed over to their family members after the procedure,” a senior officer said.