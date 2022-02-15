Three sustain stab injuries in scuffle

Three persons sustained stab injuries in a scuffle which broke out after one of them allegedly passed lewd comments about another’s sister, here in north-west Delhi’s Bharat Nagar. According to DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani, a fight broke out between two neighbours, with the complainant and his brother on one side and the accused neighbour, Raghubir, 41, along with his minor sons, on the other side. “Complainant’s sister was standing on the street and Raghubir’s son made some remark about her which triggered the fight,” the DCP said. All the three men received injuries and the complainant and his brother have been discharged from hospital after treatment. A case under IPC sections pertaining to ‘voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons’ and ‘assault or criminal force on a woman’ has been lodged, police said.