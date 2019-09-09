Three street vendors suffer bullet injuries

Three street vendors sustained bullet injuries during a scuffle between two men over the rent of a battery in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony on Sunday evening, the police said.

The police said the victims are currently out of danger.

One Mohammad Zubair, who rent out batteries to local vendors in Geeta Colony, met one Mufees, a local vendor and asked to return a battery. Mufees, however, claimed that the battery belonged to some other supplier and an argument ensued.

“Zubair who had come with three others took out a pistol and started firing indiscriminately on vendors. Two vendors got hit. People began to gather and one of the accused were held on spot, while the others fled,” DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma said.