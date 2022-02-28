Three staffers stabbed to death at CNG pump station in Gurugram

Police rule out robbery angle as sale proceeds intact

A manager and two employees at a CNG pump station in Sector 31 were brutally stabbed to death in the early hours of Monday, the police said.

According to the FIR, the pump’s owner Prashant Gulati found his manager Pushpender Singh and attendant Naresh dead in a pool of blood in the office at the filling station after he received a call from the police about the incident. Pump operator Bhupender was found dead at the adjoining petrol pump. All three had multiple stab wounds.

All sale proceeds were found intact in the locker.

CCTVs, lights switched off

Mr. Gulati said that the assailants had turned off the CCTVs and lights at the filling station before they went on the killing spree. He said a cab driver was sleeping inside his vehicle at the filling station and two more employees were sleeping in the canteen, but they too did not hear anything.

Bhupender, injured in the attack, probably tried to reach out to the staffers at the adjoining petrol pump, but succumbed to his injuries.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said the police was investigating the matter from all possible angles. “Since the sale proceeds are intact, robbery has been ruled out. There are no leads on the number and the identity of the assailants,” said Mr. Boken.