Three snatchings in two hours at North Campus in Delhi

March 03, 2022 01:44 IST

Two arrested; residents raise concerns

Three cases of snatching were reported on Monday in the Delhi University area within a span of two hours. The incidents left many people worried, who shared on social media how the North Campus was becoming unsafe for university students and employees.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said, “Acting on the concerns of the public, the police formed teams and arrested two persons on Tuesday.”

The accused have been identified as Mohammed Monis, 26, a resident of Bhagirath Vihar, and Namiruddin, 22, a resident of Bara Hindu Rao area, the police said. The accused have previous criminal involvements.

One of the complainants, identified as Numan Khan, said that around 9 a.m. on February 28, he was standing near his scooter when two bike-borne men snatched his phone and fled. He tried to chase the two but couldn’t.

The victim shared the ordeal on social media after which many people raised their concern over the campus “becoming an increasingly unsafe space”. “Snatching has become a regular occurrence in the area,” a user wrote.

After Mr. Khan’s case, the police were informed that a woman had reported snatching of her phone in the same area half an hour later. Her description of the snatchers matched the one shared by Mr. Khan. Another case was reported in Mukherjee Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Mr. Khan, who had a location tracker active on his phone, shared the details with the police. The phone was found to be in Wazirabad after which the SHO of the Wazirabad police station was alerted.

A senior officer said, CCTV footage was obtained in which two men could be seen on a sports bike. One of them was seen wearing a neon-coloured sweatshirt — which helped the police in identifying them. After studying the pattern of snatchers in the recent past, investigators said the culprits usually work on a set of routes that officers are now aware of.