Three sitting AAP MLAs withdraw their nominations

Three sitting AAP MLAs, who had filed nominations as independent candidates for the Delhi Assembly election, after the party denied them tickets, withdrew their nominations on Friday.

AAP Kondli MLA Manoj Kumar, Seelampur MLA Ishraq Khan, and Hari Nagar MLA and party chief whip in the Delhi Assembly, Jagdeep Singh, have withdrawn their nominations.

AAP MLAs Adarsh Shastri, ND Sharma, and Surender Singh, who were also denied tickets by the party, are contesting the upcoming Assembly election with Congress, BSP, and NCP tickets respectively, they said.

The Hari Nagar MLA, who earlier said that he had resigned from the party, on Friday said: “I said that I had resigned from the party, but the party had not approved my resignation. I met the Chief Minister at his residence day before yesterday and after talking to him I decided to work with the party. I will also campaign for the party.”

Earlier, Mr. Khan, even after filing the nomination, had said that he would not be contesting the election. He is said to have decided to continue with the party and not fight the election after senior party leaders Sanjay Singh and Gopal Rai met him.

Despite multiple calls and messages, the Kondli MLA was not available for a comment.