Three shelters set afire over ‘missing’ homeless man

Three night shelters at Kashmere Gate were set on fire allegedly by homeless people on Saturday evening after a body was recovered from the Yamuna and they suspected it to be that of a fellow shelter home inmate.

Delhi police Additional Public Relations Officer Anil Mittal said no one was injured in the fire. A case under sections of rioting has been registered and six persons have been arrested.

The police said four-five inmates of the night shelters jumped into the Yamuna on Friday evening when civil defence officials started beating them up for creating chaos during food distribution.

“When food was being distributed, a lot of people. including those living in the night shelters, gathered there leading to chaos. Civil defence officials who are tasked to maintain law and order took strict action against people to make them stand in a queue,” Mr. Mittal said.

The officials allegedly roughed up some homeless people after which four-five of them ran towards the Yamuna to save themselves and jumped into the water. “When they came out of the river, they claimed one of them was missing. A PCR call was made and divers were also called but no one could be found,” the officer said.

On Saturday, however, a body was seen in the river near Civil Linesand the word spread among the shelter inmates that it was the same person who had jumped a day before. “They brought the body to the Kashmere Gate shelter. When a PCR van arrived to take the body, the angry inmates pelted stones at the PCR van,” Mr. Mittal said. The police have taken the body to Sabzi Mandi Mortuary. It has not been identified yet, said the officer.

Around 6 p.m., the angry crowd set three shelters ablaze. Delhi Fire Service Chief Atul Garg said five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was doused in about an hour. The extent of damage to the shelters hasn’t been ascertained.