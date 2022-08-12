Three schoolgirls abducted, sexually assaulted in Delhi

Police say four persons, including two women, have been arrested in the case

Three minor schoolgirls were abducted and sexually assaulted after they were given drinks mixed with sedatives at Rohini, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

Four persons, including two women, have been arrested in the case. The accused are: Bangali Lal Sharma, 45, Sandeep alias Shanky, 36, Ruksana, 40 and Jyoti, 19, the police said. The accused had a history of previous involvements.

The Defence Colony police station received a complaint from a resident of Masjid Moth on August 6 claiming that his daughter went to school at Andrews Ganj around 7.30 a.m. by her school van. Around 2 p.m. the school van driver informed that his daughter did not go to school by the van.

Later, it was revealed that his daughter and her two other classmates were missing from school.

A case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the IPC was registered and investigation was taken up, said Benita Mary Jaiker, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

During the investigation, the parents and classmates were examined. CCTV footage was checked.

Later, the police received information about the girls in the Karol Bagh area. They were traced and medically examined. The prosecutrix gave history of sexual assault, the police said.

In their statement, they said one of the accused took them to a house in the Rohini area where the girls were sexually assaulted, she added. The DCP said the accused had lured them to go with him, "they went in the Metro first and then an auto."

Runs a syndicate

The DCP said the police were sent to the house in Rohini where these girls were kept after kidnapping them. One of the accused, Bangali Lal Sharma, present there revealed that he used to run a syndicate of selling the girls along with a woman named Ruksana.

"As per the victim's statement, Sharma along with Prakash alias Sanjay had taken them to Rohini where they offered them drinks mixed with sedatives and Prakash sexually assaulted them. On August 8, the girls managed to run away while Prakash tried to take them to Chandigarh for selling them. They fled from there and reached Karol Bagh by an auto, the DCP said. The girls were rescued by the police the same day.

A raid was conducted and Sharma and Sandeep were apprehended along with two women Ruksana and Jyoti from the house, the DCP said. Prakash is absconding.

Both the women were present in the room when the rape took place, the police said.

Section 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), 366A (procuration of minor girl), 370 (buying or disposing of any person as a slave), 376 (rape), 506 ( criminal intimidation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant Sections of the POCSO Act were later added, the police said.

Both the women were sent to 14-day judicial custody. The arrested accused Sharma and Sandeep used to help in transportation of girls from one place to another, the police said.

DCW statement

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) claimed that as per the statement of the minor girls, they had planned to go to Mumbai together and reached the New Delhi railway station on August 6, where they met a stranger who offered to book their tickets and took them to his room in Rohini. The police have not confirmed if they were going to Mumbai.

“There were two women also in the house who gave the girls drinks laced with intoxicants. After that, the accused man raped all three of the minor girls,” the DCW stated.