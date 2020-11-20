Three robbers’ gangs busted, eight arrested

New Delhi

20 November 2020 00:13 IST

Delhi Police has busted three lifafa (envelope) and robbers’ gangs and arrested eight members from the national capital, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Israr (23), Pradeep (35), Kamal (32), Aman (23), Uma Shankar (56), Nazim (23), Ankit (29), all residents of Trilokpuri, and Monu (30), a resident of Geeta Colony, they said.

The police said it was found that the accused used to target commuters by offering them lift in their car and later on the pretext of police checking, they would ask the commuters to put their belongings in a lifafa.

They used to play pre-recorded voice messages on their communication devices which looked like walkie-talkie. After taking their cash, ATM and its PIN, they used to deboard victims at isolated places, the police said. When the victims checked their envelopes later, they would realise that their valuables had been replaced, they said.

On Wednesday, the police got a tip-off that one such gang, active in R.K. Puram area, was about to come near a fruit market. Thereafter, a trap was laid near the market and around 8.30 p.m., three persons were seen arriving in a car, a senior police officer said.

“When they were signalled to stop, they tried to flee the spot. They were chased and the three persons were apprehended. They disclosed details of two more gangs active in south Delhi. Later, raids were conducted at Trilokpuri and five more accused persons were arrested,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The police recovered three cars used in the crime, gold jewellery, bags they used to carry articles to dupe victims, three communication devices, 30 cards cut in the shape of credit or debit cards, 100 envelopes, Delhi Police masks and other things from them.