Three policemen booked for extortion, 2 of them suspended

Three Delhi Police officers have been booked for allegedly trying to extort money from two persons in Dwarka’s Mohan Garden, the police said on Thursday.

They said that two of the officers have been suspended and disciplinary action is being taken against the third.

A senior police officer said that in the last week of November, two persons — one hailing from Himachal Pradesh and another from Rajasthan who work in Mohali — had come to Delhi and were on Najafgarh Road in their car. The victims had stopped to buy fruits when a person in civil dress approached them and introduced himself as a Narcotics Cell officer.

“The victims said that the man searched their car and interrogated them. He took out around ₹9,000 from their wallet alleging that they were supplying drugs. He was later identified as constable Harish posted in West District’s Narcotics Cell,” the officer said.

The two persons kept on telling the officer that they were not supplying drugs and were not in possession of any either, but the latter allegedly called two locals officers and asked them to conduct a thorough search. Mr. Harish then left the spot, they said.

The other two officials, later identified as Constable Ram Avtar and Head Constable Mohan Lal, the complainants stated, took them to a barren plot a few km away and started interrogating them. The complainants alleged that they were harassed by the officers who demanded money to release them. The complainants then called a relative who helped them in getting released and filing a complaint at Mohan Garden police station.

The senior police officer said that a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Mr. Avtar and Mr. Lal were suspended pending enquiry. A senior officer from West District said that strict disciplinary action is being taken against Mr. Harish.