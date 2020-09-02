Three police families test positive for deadly virus

Three police families, including police personnel, have tested COVID-19 positive in Chanakyapuri police staff quarters on Wednesday, days after the Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava issued strict instructions to all officers over prevention from the virus.
A senior police officer confirmed that that an ACP-rank officer was also tested positive. After the ACP complained of fever and cough, he got himself tested and was found COVID-19 positive. He has been recommended home isolation.
The officer added that 15 people of the three police families have been tested positive. As per the procedure, the Chanakyapuri police colony has been sealed and regular sanitisation has been ordered along with other safety measures.
Police chief order
On August 24, in a videoconferencing, Mr. Shrivastava had instructed all personnel to revisit the circular and implement it for their safety.
The Delhi police is witnessing around 20 cases of COVID-19 positive on daily basis. More than 2,500 policemen have been tested positive till date and 15 policemen have succumbed to the virus till date.
