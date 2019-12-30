Three persons shot at by unknown men

Three persons sustained gunshot injuries after they were attacked allegedly by unidentified persons in Outer North Delhi’s Alipur on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Gaurav Sharma said the victims have been identified as Naveen alias Narender (38), his wife Sangeeta and Pushkar (30).

They are currently undergoing treatment.

The police said they received information about firing in Bakhtawarpur at 3.48 p.m.

On reaching the spot, the officers were told that four unidentified men fired indiscriminately near a tyre shop. Mr. Pushkar is the owner of the shop while Naveen and his wife had come there for car service.

Criminal records

During preliminary investigation, it has been revealed that Naveen runs a gym in Model Town and has a criminal record.

“He was previously arrested in two cases of Arms Act and rape,” Mr. Sharma said.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of personal enmity with Naveen, who was the target, but the other two got shot during the firing, the police said.

Efforts are on to identify the accused, they added.