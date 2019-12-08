Three persons arrested for robbing cashier at gunpoint

Three persons were arrested for allegedly robbing a cashier at gunpoint in Shahdara’s Geeta Colony, the police said on Saturday.

‘Beaten with stick’

The accused have been identified as Shubham Jain (24), Shivam (29), from Ashok Nagar and Ravi (32), from Karnal in Haryana, they said. On November 22, one Manoj Kumar from Gokulpuri said four persons on two bikes robbed him of around ₹15 lakh at gunpoint after beating him with a stick near Geeta Colony at 12.30 p.m., a senior officer said. Manoj is a cashier at a private firm in Gandhi Nagar. “During investigation, the police analysed the CCTV footage and interrogated the employees of the same firm and arrested the three accused,” said DCP (Shahdara) Amit Sharma. Interrogation revealed that Shubham, who works in the firm, had passed the information regarding the money to Shivam, who was the main conspirator. A bike, ₹8 lakh, one countrymade pistol and four live rounds were recovered from the accused, the police said. Efforts are on to arrest other accused, they added.