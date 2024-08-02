Three pedestrians die from electrocution on waterlogged footpath near Gurugram’s IFFCO Chowk

Three pedestrians were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a high-voltage wire on a waterlogged footpath near IFFCO Chowk Metro Station here late Wednesday evening, said Gurugram Police on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Wasim, 55, from Delhi’s Sangam Vihar; Jaipal, 34, of Haryana’s Mahendragarh; and Devesh of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

According to the police, a high-voltage overhead wire powering street lights in the area snapped after a tree was uprooted by strong winds and heavy rainfall, and fell onto the waterlogged footpath. The trio, who worked at separate private firms in Manesar, came in contact with the wire while walking towards the metro station in the dark and were subsequently electrocuted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals informed the police of the incident at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, and the bodies were removed after the power supply to the area was snapped and the water receded.

SHO of Sector 29 Police Station Inspector Ravi said the matter was being probed, but prima facie did not appear to be a case of negligence.

“Although the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is responsible for maintaining the streetlights in this area, so far there does not appear to be any negligence on the part of the civic agency. The mishap took place after a tree got uprooted and fell on the power cable,” said Mr. Ravi.

The families of the victims alleged that the electrocution was caused due to the presence of damaged high-tension underground cables at the spot, but Mr. Ravi ruled out the possibility, saying that the cables were defunct.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.