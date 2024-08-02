GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three pedestrians die from electrocution on waterlogged footpath near Gurugram’s IFFCO Chowk

Published - August 02, 2024 01:19 am IST - GURUGRAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three pedestrians were electrocuted to death after they came in contact with a high-voltage wire on a waterlogged footpath near IFFCO Chowk Metro Station here late Wednesday evening, said Gurugram Police on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Wasim, 55, from Delhi’s Sangam Vihar; Jaipal, 34, of Haryana’s Mahendragarh; and Devesh of Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao.

According to the police, a high-voltage overhead wire powering street lights in the area snapped after a tree was uprooted by strong winds and heavy rainfall, and fell onto the waterlogged footpath. The trio, who worked at separate private firms in Manesar, came in contact with the wire while walking towards the metro station in the dark and were subsequently electrocuted.

Locals informed the police of the incident at 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, and the bodies were removed after the power supply to the area was snapped and the water receded.

SHO of Sector 29 Police Station Inspector Ravi said the matter was being probed, but prima facie did not appear to be a case of negligence.

“Although the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram is responsible for maintaining the streetlights in this area, so far there does not appear to be any negligence on the part of the civic agency. The mishap took place after a tree got uprooted and fell on the power cable,” said Mr. Ravi.

The families of the victims alleged that the electrocution was caused due to the presence of damaged high-tension underground cables at the spot, but Mr. Ravi ruled out the possibility, saying that the cables were defunct.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.