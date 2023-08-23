HamberMenu
Three of Indian family killed in 2019 mishap in Sri Lanka: travel agencies told to pay ₹50 lakh

Consumer forum asks Thomas Cook and Red Apple Travel to pay compensation to son and granddaughter of former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal

August 23, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Noted Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal (left) was among the four people who died in the accident.

Noted Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal (left) was among the four people who died in the accident. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Four years after a road accident claimed the lives of the daughter-in-law and grandson of former Delhi Chief Secretary Omesh Saigal along with two others in Sri Lanka, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum (DCDRF) has ordered two travel agencies to pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh.

The complainants, Mr. Saigal’s son Yogesh and granddaughter Aishwarya, submitted that their family of five had arranged a trip to the island nation in 2019 through travel agency Thomas Cook, which involved a third party services provider, Red Apple Travel.

Mr. Yogesh said that Red Apple Travel had assigned a 67-year-old driver for the family while in southern Sri Lanka’s Kurundugahahathapma. On December 23, 2019, the vehicle carrying the family rammed into a truck, killing three of its occupants and the driver.

While Mr. Yogesh and Aishwarya sustained injuries, his father-in-law and noted Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal; wife Kanupriya, a journalist; and son Shreya died on the spot.

The complainants had sought ₹8.99 crore towards pecuniary damages from the travel agencies for negligence and deficiency in services, unfair trade practice, misleading advertisements and ₹1 lakh as cost of legal proceedings.

In its order dated August 16, the DCDRF directed the two travel agencies to pay a compensation of ₹50 lakh to the complainants within three months from the date of receipt of the order, failing which both the agencies would be further liable to pay a sum of ₹10 lakh.

