Three of gang involved in phone theft cases arrested

The Delhi police have busted a gang who used to steal mobile phones from bars and pubs in Hauz Khas Village in South Delhi , said the police on Monday.

DCP (South West) Devender Arya said three criminals of Sahid Gang identified as Wakas Shahid, Wasim and Naim were arrested by the Safdarjung Enclave Police.

“We have recovered eight stolen mobile phones, a car used in the crime and three key rings with a pin to open the SIM cards of mobile phones from their possession,” said Mr Arya.

Held during check

Mr. Arya said they were getting numerous complaints of mobile thefts from various bars and pubs in Hauz Khas Village. A police team was formed to solve the cases. The team got a specific input that the suspects will come to Hauz Khas Village to target people. A vehicle checking was ordered and a car was intercepted in which four persons were sitting.

“Three persons were apprehended by the team while one person, who was later identified as Salman, managed to escape. A total of eight mobile phones have been recovered from their possession,” said Mr. Arya.

During interrogation, they disclosed that they used to visit various bars and pubs in Hauz Khas Village on Saturday and Sunday as the frequency of visitors on these days are higher than other days.

Targetted drunk people

They target those who are heavily drunk. The accused used to carry a pin in their key rings for opening the SIM and after removal of SIM, they used to destroy it so that no one track them.