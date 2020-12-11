Three of firm nabbed for duping buyers of ₹20 cr.

NEW DELHI

11 December 2020 23:01 IST

Three directors of a real estate firm have been arrested for allegedly duping over 20 buyers to the tune of ₹20 crores on the pretext of higher returns, the police said on Friday.

The arrested have been identified as Aniel Kumar Saham, Aunirban Saha and Ashok Kumar Sirohi, they said. The case came to the fore when a woman approached the police alleging the accused cheated her of ₹5.44 crores by luring her into their group housing project in Noida.

The accused persons used to dupe the buyers to invest in the project on the pretext of huge profits.

