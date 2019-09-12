Three of family attack constable on duty, held

Three members of a family were arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly being involved in illegal sale of liquor and narcotics and attacking a policeman on duty, said the police on Wednesday.

The trio — a man, his wife and mother — on Tuesday night assaulted a policeman, tore his uniform, and snatched his mobile phone in outer Delhi’s Hind Vihar. They also tried to snatch his service pistol but the policeman managed to save it and escaped, they said.

In a video of the incident doing the round on social media, a policeman was seen being thrashed by two women when he was trying to get hold on a man. There were many onlookers but no one intervened to save the constable.

“We have arrested Sumit (28), Pinky (27) and Sumit’s mother Shanti Devi (50) under IPC Sections for attacking an on-duty policeman and robbery,” said a police officer.

The officer added that Sumit is a habitual offender and several FIRs have been registered against him. He was asked to visit Prem Nagar police station for questioning in a case but was evading it. The constable went to his house in search of him. When the constable was trying to take him to the police station, the trio attacked him. Another constable, who was present there, alerted the highers-ups and sought back-up force. “Back up force was sent and the accused were held,” said the officer.