Delhi

Three more held for R-Day violence

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the violence at the Red Fort on Republic Day during the tractor rally by farmers, the police said on Saturday.

The police said that the accused have been identified as Harpreet Singh, 32, Harjeet Singh, 48, and Dharmender Singh, 55, all residents of Delhi.

They were arrested by the Special Investigation Team on Wednesday.

The police said that pictures of over 70 people involved in the violence have been released to be identified, and 126 persons have been arrested so far.

On January 26, protesting farmers had clashed with the police during the parade leaving several security personnel and protesters injured. One protester had died during the incident.

