Three more flyovers to be renovated in Delhi

Sisodia met PWD officials and asked to focus on removing bottlenecks causing traffic jams

Sisodia met PWD officials and asked to focus on removing bottlenecks causing traffic jams

The Delhi government on Saturday approved the repair and restoration of the Nangloi, Hanuman Setu and Mayapuri flyovers.

The renovation work for six flyovers in the city is already underway at a project cost of ₹52.35 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, approved the repair work while reviewing the maintenance of flyovers in the Capital.

According to the government, Mr. Sisodia asked officials about the regular maintenance activities being undertaken for the flyovers spread across the city.

“There should not be any delay on the PWD’s part to carry out the maintenance work. Officials should focus on removing the bottlenecks that cause traffic jams and restrict the smooth movement of the commuters,” he told the officials.

The six flyovers undergoing repair work in Delhi are the Pul Mithai, Okhla, Janak Setu, Oberoi - Lodhi Road - Chirag Delhi, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Nehru Nagar.