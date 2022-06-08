Three more bodies identified in Mundka fire tragedy

June 08, 2022 01:40 IST

Victims’ families struggle to move on, days after tragic incident

Three more victims among the lot of bodies, charred beyond recognition in the Mundka fire tragedy were identified on Tuesday, the police said. With this, a total of 11 victims have been identified from those who went missing in the incident.

DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma said the victims identified are Madhu Devi, resident of Mundka, Narender of Prem Nagar and Muskan, a resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar. The bodies will be handed over to the families after post-mortem at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, he added.

Previously, seven deceased people were identified as Tanya Chauhan, Mohini, Kailash Jyani, Yashoda, VIshal, and Drishti. The DNA profile of a female body, identified as Ranju Devi did not match with her son, hence, blood samples of the parents of the said body will be taken for DNA matching, the police said.

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), meanwhile, submitted DNA reports of 10-12 victims to the police. The forensic teams matched several samples with the DNA of the family members of the missing persons.

According to a senior police officer, some reports were handed over on Monday and some more are likely to be submitted on Tuesday. The FSL officials said at least four to five reports were likely to be expected later on Tuesday. A senior official had earlier said more than 100 exhibits were received by the FSL.

We will issue over 30 samples related to around 10 to 12 victims on Tuesday. We released around 20 samples on Monday and the remaining are likely to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, a senior FSL official said.

Multiple teams were formed for the DNA examination. Now that they have received the samples, they are proceeding with the entire process of DNA profiling, the official said. “Since it is a complex process, it takes time,” the official had said, adding that DNA sampling generally takes about one to two weeks, depending on the condition of the samples.

The DCP said, only one DNA report of exhibits deposited on May 17 was received at the Mundka police station so far. “Sincere efforts are being made with the authorities at the forensics lab for collecting the remaining reports,” he said.

A total of 27 bodies were preserved at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, blood samples of their family members were sent to forensics lab for DNA profiling and matching, the DCP added, Earlier, eight bodies were handed over to their family members. Of the eight bodies, DNA profiles of seven bodies have been matched with their family members.

The authorities at forensics lab handed over the DNA profiles of three unknown bodies on Tuesday evening. “The forensics authorities have requested for fresh blood samples of accused persons, Harish Goel and Varun Goel, whose CCTV company was being in the building, for matching with body of Amar Nath Goyal, the DCP added.

While families of victims of the Mundka tragedy have accepted their fate, some of them are struggling to move on with their lives. Visva Jeet, 42, a resident of Bhagya Vihar, whose wife Yashoda, 39, has been identified by the police.

Visva Jeet is struggling because he is not able to access the bank accounts of his deceased wife as they have asked for a death certificate. He took a loan of ₹80,000 for Yashoda’s final rites and is finding it difficult to pay back the money while sustaining a family of four. “I cannot access Yashoda’s Provident Fund Account because of documentation issues,” he said. A resident of Mubarak Pur Dabas, Ram Bhavan Chauhan, 48, whose wife Geeta Chauhan, 45, went missing in the incident, keeps making frequent visits to the hospital and police station, “I have been told that they will call me once they get an update. Now I’ve been asked to wait till Thursday,” he said. Chauhan has now taken over all the family responsibilities ever since Geeta went missing. He is managing four of his children.

Another resident, Moni Devi, 19, whose sister Pooja, 21, went missing in the tragedy is looking for job opportunities to sustain her family of three. She has made frequent visits to the SDM office but there has been a delayed response, “They ask me to come after every two-three days,” she said.

A massive fire broke out in a four-storey building in Outer Delhi’s Mundka last month, leaving 27 people dead.