Three months later, two arrested for molesting woman in metro

Victim had shared ordeal on Twitter; accused identified with help of technical evidence

Three months after a 21-year-old woman was molested and threatened inside a metro train at Rajiv Chowk, the Delhi police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

The accused have been identified as Luv Bagga, 38, a Pandav Nagar resident who is working as a senior manager in a company, and Shiv Om Gupta, 24, an MBA student who lives in Mahendru Enclave, said the police.

On May 3, the woman had shared her ordeal on Twitter. She alleged that one of the accused touched her inappropriately while the other one threatened her. She also complained that other passengers in the metro remained mute spectators to the incident.

A senior police officer said the victim and Bagga had an argument, following which he asked Gupta and the duo harassed and threatened the woman.

An FIR was registered at Rajiv Chowk police station under Section 354 (assaulting a woman with the intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word/gesture/act intended to insult modesty of woman), and 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

DCP (Metro) Jitendra Mani said CCTV footage, entry-exit points and details of the metro card used by the accused were analysed. “With the help of colour of clothes and other details we were able to identify them and arrest them,” said the DCP.