Three months after death, family waits for answers

Three months after a 50-year-old man was allegedly found dead on a railway track at Faridabad railway station after being picked up for questioning by Ambedkar Nagar police, the family of the deceased staged a protest outside the office of DCP (South) on Tuesday.

The family said that they want an FIR to be registered in the matter and that they have been meeting senior officers for the last three months but their requests have fallen on deaf years.

“Police claim there was a complaint against Gupta. But we still don’t know about it. We demand an inquiry into his death,” family’s lawyer Vishesh Kumar said.

Police had earlier said that a complaint against Gupta was received at Ambedkar Nagar police station and he was called for questioning on July 11 after which he left the station late evening.


