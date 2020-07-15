Three minors kill man for objecting to bike stunts

Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man to death in west Delhi’s Khyala because he objected to biking stunts done by the accused, the police said on Monday.
DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said the 25-year-old victim — Manish from Raghubir Nagar — was killed on July 8. In the CCTV footage, the accused can be seen thrashing Manish mercilessly as many watch the incident.
The police said they received the information from DDU Hospital that a person has been declared brought dead.
On reaching the spot, they found the victim dead with multiple stab wounds. With the help of the footage, the accused were identified.
During interrogation, it was revealed that prime accused used to perform bike stunts on the street where the victim lived. When the victim objected to it, the accused did it again following which they got into a fight when Manish allegedly slapped the accused.
The minor then arranged two knives and committed the crime with two of his friends, the police added. Manish’s family said the victim fought for all the children residing in their street but when he was being beaten up, no one came forward to help him. His brother Arjun said the accused used to rash drive on the street where children used to play.
The family also suspects involvement of Manish’s friend to whom he had lent money and was asking to return. His family said on the day of the incident, the friend had come to meet him but did not help him at the time of the incident.
