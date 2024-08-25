GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three minors apprehended for beating to death 5-year-old classmate at madrasa

Published - August 25, 2024 12:05 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Three boys aged nine to 11 were apprehended for allegedly beating to death their five-year-old classmate at a madrasa in north-east Delhi’s Dayalpur, the police said on Saturday.

The police were informed of the incident, which took place at Brijpuri madrasa, at 9.52 p.m. on Friday. “The boy’s mother was told on Friday evening that her son was sick. She picked him up from the madrasa and took him to a private hospital in the area, where doctors pronounced him dead,” an officer said.

The deceased’s mother then returned to the madrasa with her son’s body in her arms to demand justice, where a large crowd gathered, he added. A purported video of the incident has since gone viral online.

Initially, only blisters were spotted on the boy’s neck, abdomen and groin, the officer said, but a post-mortem revealed that he had sustained multiple injuries, including a ruptured liver and abdominal bleeding.

The officer said the detained students provided different reasons for beating the boy. “One said he hit the deceased because he had abused him; another said they thrashed him thinking his death would lead to the declaration of a holiday at the madrasa,” he said.

CCTV footage has corroborated the role of the three minors in the death of the boy, police said, adding that a further probe is on. The boy had been studying at the madrasa for the past five months, police said. The deceased’s mother works as a domestic worker while the father works in Uttar Pradesh.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.