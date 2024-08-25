Three minors apprehended for beating to death 5-year-old classmate at madrasa

Three boys aged nine to 11 were apprehended for allegedly beating to death their five-year-old classmate at a madrasa in north-east Delhi’s Dayalpur, the police said on Saturday.

The police were informed of the incident, which took place at Brijpuri madrasa, at 9.52 p.m. on Friday. “The boy’s mother was told on Friday evening that her son was sick. She picked him up from the madrasa and took him to a private hospital in the area, where doctors pronounced him dead,” an officer said.

The deceased’s mother then returned to the madrasa with her son’s body in her arms to demand justice, where a large crowd gathered, he added. A purported video of the incident has since gone viral online.

Initially, only blisters were spotted on the boy’s neck, abdomen and groin, the officer said, but a post-mortem revealed that he had sustained multiple injuries, including a ruptured liver and abdominal bleeding.

The officer said the detained students provided different reasons for beating the boy. “One said he hit the deceased because he had abused him; another said they thrashed him thinking his death would lead to the declaration of a holiday at the madrasa,” he said.

CCTV footage has corroborated the role of the three minors in the death of the boy, police said, adding that a further probe is on. The boy had been studying at the madrasa for the past five months, police said. The deceased’s mother works as a domestic worker while the father works in Uttar Pradesh.