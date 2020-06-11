Three minors among 4 held for murder

New Delhi

11 June 2020 01:37 IST

A man was arrested and three juveniles were apprehended on Wednesday for allegedly killing a person in south Delhi’s Madangir area, the police said.

On Tuesday night, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death over some issue, they said. The accused has been identified as Robin, a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, they said.

“On Tuesday, around 10 p.m., information was received from Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital regarding death of one Vinay, a resident of Madangir. The deceased had multiple stab wounds,” DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

A case of murder was registered at Ambekar Nagar police station.

Lokesh, brother of Vinay, alleged that he, along with Vinay and two others, was sitting on a pavement in E-Block, Madangir. Rahul Sharma, Sonu Kandi, Lovely, Lavesh, Robin, Hament and three juveniles came there and stabbed his brother. They also fired two rounds, the DCP said.

Rahul Sharma, Sonu Kandi, Lovesh, Hament and two juvenile used knives while Robin, Lovely and one juvenile used fire arms, the police said.

Complainant also alleged that one Raja, who is currently in jail in a murder case of Rohit, wanted to take revenge from Vinay and also had threatened the deceased, the police said.

Vinay, earlier had a fight with Lovely and Lavesh who are twins and relatives of Raja, they said.

On Wednesday, the accused were nabbed from Ambedkar Nagar area and two countrymade pistols were recovered from their possession, the police said.

During investigation, it was found that Rohit, who was killed earlier, was a known of the accused persons. Raja was furious that Vinay was responsible for his arrest and kept telling his friends to take the revenge from Vinay, a senior police officer said.

Vinay was involved in an attempt to murder case. He also had a tattoo on his chest which was reportedly inspired from a famous mixed martial arts fighter, the police added.