Three men snatch bag containing ₹30 lakh from peon

Three men allegedly snatched a bag containing ₹30 lakh from a man when he was trying to keep the bag inside a car in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, the police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night, when Prem Sharma, a resident of Raghubir Nagar, was trying to keep the bag inside the car of one Vibhu Agarwal, when two men, who were wearing masks, snatched the bag from Mr. Sharma by overpowering him with the help of their third accomplice, they said.

The said bag contained the money, some essential documents and a laptop which belonged to Mr. Agarwal, who runs a construction and real estate company in Paschimpuri area where Mr. Sharma works as a peon, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said a case has been registered at Punjabi Bagh police station and an investigation is under way.

The police said that the matter is being probed from all angles and an insider’s role is not being ruled out.