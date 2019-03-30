Three men rob jewellery store at gunpoint

Three unidentified men robbed a jewellery shop at gunpoint in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar on Friday afternoon. While escaping, one of the accused shot and injured a man, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Monika Bhardwaj said that around 3.15 p.m., jewellery shop owner Sushil Kumar was alone in his store when three men arrive on a bike.

They barged into the store and robbed the jewellery at gunpoint.

“Mr. Kumar’s son Sahil was standing with his friend Rajat outside the shop and noticed the accused when they were escaping. When the duo raised an alarm, the accused panicked and fired in their direction, hitting Rajat’s hand,” Ms. Bhardwaj said, adding that the victim is undergoing treatment.

A case has been registered and the police are examining CCTV footage.