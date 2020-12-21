Three men nabbed for killing nursing attendant

NEW DELHI

They robbed him of his phone, purse

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 17-year-old nursing attendant in Patparganj here, the police said on Sunday.

On December 15, the police received a PCR call at 10.30 p.m. about an unattended body lying near Patparganj industrial area. A team reached the spot and saw that the victim had sustained stab injuries. He was declared dead at LBS Hospital, an officer said, adding that a murder case was registered.

DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh said no identity card or mobile phone was found with the victim. After rigorous efforts, a family recognised the victim as their son — Ronit Aashish from New Seemapuri area. The police said at the time of the incident, the victim was returning home after visiting a patient in IP Extension. During the probe, the police scanned around 50 CCTV cameras and questioned 200 autorickshaw drivers, who operate between Anand Vihar Bus Terminal and IP Extension.

A team then got a tip-off that the murder was committed by three men, one of whom was from Mandawali and the other two from Madhu Vihar. Next, raids were conducted and the accused — Piyush, Sumit and Rahul — were nabbed. The accused said they committed crime to earn quick money. They said when they spotted the victim walking on a deserted stretch at night, two of them tried to nab him while the third stabbed him. They then left him on the road and fled with his mobile phone and purse.

“We have recovered the mobile phone from their possession,” Mr. Singh added.