Three men nabbed for duping people

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly luring people into handing over their cash and jewellery in exchange for ‘bundles of money’, which later turned out to be fake. The accused were arrested from Dwarka on October 5, the police said on Wednesday.

Mahender Yadav (36), Ranvir alias Ravi (33), and Bajrang Prasad Mishra (42), all residents of Najafgarh, were arrested after the police received a tip-off regarding their arrival near a school in Dwarka Sector 16.

“The team laid a trap and the trio, who had come in a car, were intercepted successfully. Three bundles of papers in the shape and size of a ₹500 currency note with an original ₹500 note on the top were recovered,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Bhisham Singh.

Explaining the modus operandi, the DCP said the accused would target people outside banks, ATMs and post offices. They would allegedly show them the ‘bundles of cash’ with ₹500 or ₹2,000 on the top.

100 cases

“They would tell the victims that they had received the money from their employer. Claiming they did not have bank accounts, they would request the victims to keep the money in exchange for some cash and jewellery as security,” said the officer, adding that the accused would flee with the valuables before the victims discovered they had been duped. During interrogation, the accused confessed their involvement in at least 100 cases across the city, including Bindapur, Vikaspuri, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantt and Dwarka.

“Other members of the gang are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them,” said Mr. Singh.