Three men arrested in city with heroin worth ₹100 crore

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested three men from near the Barapulla flyover here and seized 25 kg heroin worth ₹100 crore from them, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Accused Mohammad Hashim (32), Mohammad Sabbir (49) and Naresh Kumar (49) — all residents of Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh — used to supply drugs in the national capital, the officer said.

“On Sunday, the police received a tip-off that three persons had collected a big consignment of heroin from Assam and arrived in the Capital to supply the same,” said Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). They were supposed to deliver the drugs near Lajpat Nagar between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m., he added.

A trap was laid near Barapulla flyover loop towards Lajpat Nagar and the accused, who arrived in a car, were arrested, Mr. Kushwah said.

They were searched and a total of 15 kg drugs was seized from them. Their car was then searched and another 10 kg heroin was recovered from the specially designed cavities, Mr. Kushwah also said.

Interrogation revealed that the accused had received the consignment of heroin from a person in Bokajan, Assam. The person used to receive drugs from Myanmar through a dealer in Imphal, the DCP added.

The accused had been supplying heroin in Delhi for the last two years, the police said, adding that in the last one year they supplied more than 200 kg heroin in the city and adjoining States.

In 2019, Delhi Police Special Cell has busted more than 10 narcotic drug cartels and seized more than 600 kg heroin.