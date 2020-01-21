Delhi

Three men arrested for two murders

more-in

They shot victims on head, robbed them off their phones

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing two persons during a robbery bid, the police said on Monday. The accused — Ganga Ram, Rakesh and Raj Kishan — are all residents of Jhuggi Shahbad Dairy, they said.

On January 6, at 9.37 p.m., the police were informed that one Anil Kumar got injured near Rohini’s Sector-28. He was shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead, an officer said, adding that the victim had sustained a bullet injury on the head.

Later, the police came to know about the killing of a man named Ashu with the same modus operandi in Begumpur. Both the spots were within the range of 1 km and the victims were shot on the head, the police said. Interrogation revealed that they used to rob mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
crime
New Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:30:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/three-men-arrested-for-two-murders/article30610800.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY