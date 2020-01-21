Three men arrested for two murders

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing two persons during a robbery bid, the police said on Monday. The accused — Ganga Ram, Rakesh and Raj Kishan — are all residents of Jhuggi Shahbad Dairy, they said.
On January 6, at 9.37 p.m., the police were informed that one Anil Kumar got injured near Rohini’s Sector-28. He was shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead, an officer said, adding that the victim had sustained a bullet injury on the head.
Later, the police came to know about the killing of a man named Ashu with the same modus operandi in Begumpur. Both the spots were within the range of 1 km and the victims were shot on the head, the police said. Interrogation revealed that they used to rob mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.