Three men arrested for two murders

Three men were arrested for allegedly killing two persons during a robbery bid, the police said on Monday. The accused — Ganga Ram, Rakesh and Raj Kishan — are all residents of Jhuggi Shahbad Dairy, they said.

On January 6, at 9.37 p.m., the police were informed that one Anil Kumar got injured near Rohini’s Sector-28. He was shifted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where he was declared brought dead, an officer said, adding that the victim had sustained a bullet injury on the head.

Later, the police came to know about the killing of a man named Ashu with the same modus operandi in Begumpur. Both the spots were within the range of 1 km and the victims were shot on the head, the police said. Interrogation revealed that they used to rob mobile phones and other valuables at gunpoint.