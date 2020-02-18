Three men arrested for robbing, beating up railway constable

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing a Railway Protection Force Constable last week while inside a shared cab on the way to Meerut from Delhi, the police said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Dr. Ram Gopal Naik said Sunil Paswan (27), Amir Paswan (27) and Md Dulare (35) have been nabbed for robbing Constable Ravinder Singh, deployed in Mumbai.

The incident happened on February 10 when Mr. Singh came to Delhi at 5 a.m. following which he went to Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Anand Vihar from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the police said. He then took a share cab to Meerut with two accused, who posed as passengers, and the driver.

The trio looted him of his belongings and also beat him, the police said, adding that they made him withdraw money from different ATMs in the city.

Mr. Singh then managed to escape at 9 p.m. near Bawana Industrial Area after which he approached police, the DCP said. A case was then registered at Patparganj Industrial Area police station.

In the last three months, the accused committed 33 robberies in Gurugram, Panipat, Bawana and Anand Vihar, the police said. The trio hasrobbed over 100 passengers by offering them lift in share cabs, they added.