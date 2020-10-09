Three members of ‘Lifafa gang’ arrested for robbing people

Accused lured victims by offering them ride at low fare

Three members of ‘Lifafa gang’ were arrested for allegedly robbing people after giving them lift at a very low fare, the police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Bablu (36), a resident of New Ashok Nagar; Laxman (40), a resident of Paharganj and Sunil Kumar (32), a resident of Dallupura, they said.

They used fake number plates during the commission of crime on Ring Road and national highways in Delhi. The accused used to target commuters waiting for conveyance to reach their destinations. They assured them to drop at their destination at low fare, the police said.

During the journey, they used to take passengers in confidence and on the pretext of police checking, they managed to obtain their valuables in a lifafa [envelop] and later either exchange the envelop or if the passenger resisted, they would rob them of their belongings, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, they used to drop them on the way.

On Wednesday, the police got a tip-off that a member of ‘Lifafa gang’ would visit Dhaula Kuan to commit robbery around 11 a.m..

“Around 11.40 a.m., the police spotted a car going towards Gurugram. After spotting policemen, the accused opened the front and rear gates of their car and tried to flee the spot, but were nabbed,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Devender Arya said.

One car, two loaded countrymade pistols, one silver chain and three live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the police said, adding that 19 yellow envelopes and two fake number plates were also recovered from the car.

During interrogation, Bablu confessed to his involvement in several cases of robbery and cheating in various parts of Delhi. He also said that he used to keep a fake ID card with him to pose himself as a policeman to dupe passengers, the DCP said.

One of their associates, Mahender, is absconding.