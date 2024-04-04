ADVERTISEMENT

Three members of gang behind 100 robberies in Delhi-NCR arrested

April 04, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau

The accused would befriend customers, offer them drinks spiked with sleeping pills, and rob them. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Three members of ‘Azad gang’, believed to have committed nearly 100 robberies in Delhi-NCR over the past few months, were arrested from the Capital on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The accused — Azad, 38, Asif, 24, and Sabir, 39 — would hire autorickshaws and, posing as drivers, park their vehicles at bus stands and railway stations. There, they would befriend customers, offer them drinks spiked with sleeping pills, and rob them. The police have seized 23 sleeping pills, blades, and a pistol from the accused.

Speaking about the arrests, DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjay Sain said a trap was laid for the three based on the tip-off by an informer and that the accused were arrested from an autorickshaw.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US