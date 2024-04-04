Three members of gang behind 100 robberies in Delhi-NCR arrested

April 04, 2024 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - New Delhi:

Three members of ‘Azad gang’, believed to have committed nearly 100 robberies in Delhi-NCR over the past few months, were arrested from the Capital on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The accused — Azad, 38, Asif, 24, and Sabir, 39 — would hire autorickshaws and, posing as drivers, park their vehicles at bus stands and railway stations. There, they would befriend customers, offer them drinks spiked with sleeping pills, and rob them. The police have seized 23 sleeping pills, blades, and a pistol from the accused.

Speaking about the arrests, DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjay Sain said a trap was laid for the three based on the tip-off by an informer and that the accused were arrested from an autorickshaw.

