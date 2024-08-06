Three lakh students register for 70,000 Delhi University seats

At least three lakh students have registered for the 70,000 seats that Delhi University (DU) offers for its undergraduate courses. “Around three lakh students have registered on the portal, and around one lakh students have filled in their preferences for colleges and courses,” a university official said on Monday. The undergraduate admission process began last week after a month-long delay. The first phase of admissions, which comprises registrations, and the second phase, which comprises preference filling, will both conclude on August 7. The first seat allocation list will be out on August 16, during which a student will get their best possible preference on the basis of the marks and eligibility. The second list will be declared on August 25. If there are vacancies remaining, subsequent lists will be announced after that. This is the third consecutive year that DU is relying on Common University Entrance Test results for admissions. The process was delayed for a month after the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts CUET, kept postponing the declaration of results from it June 15 deadline. The CUET results were later declared on July 28.