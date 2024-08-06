GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three lakh students register for 70,000 Delhi University seats

Published - August 06, 2024 12:57 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

At least three lakh students have registered for the 70,000 seats that Delhi University (DU) offers for its undergraduate courses.  “Around three lakh students have registered on the portal, and around one lakh students have filled in their preferences for colleges and courses,” a university official said on Monday.   The undergraduate admission process began last week after a month-long delay. The first phase of admissions, which comprises registrations, and the second phase, which comprises preference filling, will both conclude on August 7.  The first seat allocation list will be out on August 16, during which a student will get their best possible preference on the basis of the marks and eligibility. The second list will be declared on August 25. If there are vacancies remaining, subsequent lists will be announced after that. This is the third consecutive year that DU is relying on Common University Entrance Test results for admissions. The process was delayed for a month after the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts CUET, kept postponing the declaration of results from it June 15 deadline. The CUET results were later declared on July 28. 

Related Topics

admission/enrollment / College admission / universities and colleges / higher education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.