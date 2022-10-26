Three labourers killed by speeding train in north-west Delhi

:

Three labourers were killed after being hit by a speeding train in north-west Delhi’s Badli area, police officers said on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Hafiz, Mohammad and Riyazul, all between the ages of 19 and 21.

The officers said they received information about the incident on Monday around 5:35 p.m. about an accident near KM police number 13/25 between Badli Yard and Holambi wherein the three men, along with a person called Mohammad Ehsaan who worked and stayed with them at Badli Industrial area had gone to a nearby park.

The police said that the bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the Subzi Mandi mortuary and their relatives have been informed. No foul play has been suspected in the incident, the police added.