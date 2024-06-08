Three labourers held after producing fake IDs to access Parliament

Three labourers hired for the construction of the MP lounge in the Parliament building were arrested after they produced “forged” Aadhaar cards to gain access to the premises, a senior police official said on Friday.

According to the FIR accessed by The Hindu, the matter came to light after CISF personnel deployed at Iron Gate Number 3, who were in charge of scanning photo identification, detected three workers — Kasim, Monis and Soyeb, trying to gain entry to the premises on a ‘casual entry’ pass on Tuesday.

“Monis and Kasim displayed the same Aadhaar cards with the same photos. It was found that they made these forged documents,” said the FIR. It was also stated that the three labourers tried to pass of the “forged” documents as genuine, and that Kasim “impersonated” Monis.

All three labourers are residents of Uttar Pradesh working under a contractor, Sahnawaj Alam, said the FIR.

“Furthermore, it seems that either one or both Aadhaar cards produced by Monis and Kasim were forged,” it said.

The three labourers were detained by CISF personnel and handed over to the Delhi police on Tuesday. They have been booked under sections 465 (forgery), 419 (cheating by personation), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 468 (forgery for cheating) at Parliament Street police station.

Security at the Parliament has been heightened after six people illegally entered the Parliament last year. CISF has taken over the security of the building, replacing CRPF and Delhi Police contingents.

