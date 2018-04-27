Three killed over property feud in Model Town

Two brothers allegedly killed each other and one of them murdered the wife of the other in North West Delhi’s Model Town area late Thursday night allegedly over a property dispute. The police have registered a case and begun probe.

A senior police officer investigating the case said that the police received the news around 11:45pm on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Jaspal (52), his wife Prabhjot Kaur, and his younger brother Gurjit (50). “Prima facie, Gurjit and the couple attacked each other. Gurjit has stab injuries, Jaspal and his wife have been shot dead,” he said.

The police said that the two, who live in the same building on ground and first floor, have been at loggerheads for years and suspect property to be the motive behind the murder. “They have registered several cases against each other in the past. Old enmity appears to be the motive but investigation is underway,” he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Model Town police station while the crime and forensic team have been sent to the spot.