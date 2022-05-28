Three killed, one injured in separate crime incidents in Delhi

Three men were killed and one was injured in three separate incidents of stabbing and shooting at north-east and south Delhi on Friday, the police said.

DCP (North East) Sanjay Kumar Sain said they received information at 10.40 p.m. about the first incident where the victim, identified as Sohail, 19, was lying in a pool of blood in Shri Ram Colony.

The police found a bullet injury on his chest. Sohail was shifted to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead. The victim was a resident of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. He was working in a garment factory since the last three-four months, a senior police officer said.

In another incident, a man was killed and his brother was injured after they were shot at when they tried to intervene in an argument between two persons in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar.

The police received information about the incident on Friday at 11.38 p.m. They found Rohit, 27, and Gulshan, 30, injured and rushed them to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Two empty cartridges were found at the location, the police said. Gulshan died during the treatment while Rohit is still undergoing the treatment.

DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “On investigation, it was revealed that an argument broke out between two persons – Naeem and Gopal – over the issue of drinks. While Rohit and Gulshan tried to intervene, Sumit, another resident of Madangir, fired during the commotion, leading to the brothers getting injured. The police said Sumit has previously been involved in cases of Arms Act. Efforts are being made to nab the accused.

In yet another incident, a 24-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar on Friday.

A senior police officer said they received information around 6.35 p.m. The victim, identified as Sangam, was stabbed by some people. He was taken to Batra Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. Three accused have been identified in the case and further investigation is under way.