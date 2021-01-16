Three killed in fire at scrap shop in city

In another incident reported from Rohini, 2 people were injured

Three people, including a child, were killed in a fire at a scrap shop in west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, the police said on Friday.

The blaze was reported at 10.50 p.m. on Thursday and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Small rooms built above the shop were also engulfed in fire, it said, adding that some people living there suffered injuries.

Three bodies were recovered after the fire was doused. Two of the victims were in their 20s and the third was a child below the age of 10 years, a senior police officer said. One of the deceased has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Kamla Nehru Camp in Kirti Nagar.The police said initial probe shows that Rohit got trapped in the flames when he attempted to douse the fire. His body was found in a drain, they added.The scrap shop is owned by Tony Mehto, who is absconding, they said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital, the police officer said.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said a short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire, but the exact cause will be known after the probe. “We have registered a case at the Kirti Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to negligent conduct with respect to fire and culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” he said.

In another incident, a fire broke out at an e-commerce company’s storehouse in north-west Delhi’s Rohini on Friday morning, leaving a woman injured, a fire officer said.

During the operation to rescue six people, including the woman, from the terrace of the building, a fireman was also hurt, the officer added. “The fire broke out at an Amazon store located on the ground floor of a five-storey building in Rohini Sector-6,” he said.

Information was received at 5.34 a.m. and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to the DFS.

The woman, who suffered minor burn injuries to her hands, and the fire fighter, Sunil who injured his legs, have been admitted to the Ambedkar Hospital, DFS Director Atul Garg said. The other rescued people are safe, he said.

The blaze has been doused and its cause is being investigated.