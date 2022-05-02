Three killed in east Delhi car crash

Police denied presence of alcohol in driver’s medical report

It was an hour past midnight on Sunday when Krishna Rajak, 22, returning with six family members from a wedding anniversary function in Peeragarhi, met with an accident when their car collided with a two-wheeler and turned turtle, killing his two cousin sisters and a bike rider.

Police sources said the deceased bike rider was identified as Guddu Prasad, 30, a resident of Bengaluru, who used to work with an online food delivery application in the city.

According to DCP (East) Priyanka Kashyap, the police received a call regarding the accident at around 1 a.m. On reaching the spot, they found that a motorbike and a WagonR car had collided at Shakarpur’s Vikas Marg. The car was found to have turned upside down, the police said.

The police rescued the seven family members who were stuck inside the car; four of them had sustained injuries and were rushed to Hedgewar hospital. Prasad was also rushed to a hospital. Rajak’s two sisters — aged 17 and 19 years — were declared dead on arrival at the hospital and so was Prasad.

The police said that a case under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving has been lodged in connection with the incident and a probe is ongoing. They denied any presence of alcohol in Krishna’s medical report.

Rajak, who works as a security guard and a driver at an upscale house in east Delhi’s Karkardooma, told The Hindu that he was driving the car at a speed of around 100 km/hr when the bike came in front of him and to save a collision, he ended up hitting the bike before swerving to the right, which made his car flip half-a-dozen times.

“We were returning from a relative’s marriage anniversary in Peeragarhi when the incident happened… I was driving at a moderate speed but the bike was on my right and in order to save it, I took a sharp right turn… Everything happened within a second, I don’t know how I lost control of my vehicle,” Mr. Rajak said.

He said the car belonged to his employer and he had requested the latter to lend him the vehicle for the trip. He added that no one helped them when they were lying injured on the road. “It took me around 10 minutes to get a sense of what was happening… I asked everyone to take my sisters to the hospital but to no avail… No one helped us,” Mr. Rajak said.

At the Hedgewar Hospital, Ghanshyam Sharma, father of the deceased sisters, said, “I think Rajak was intoxicated during the time of the incident and that is why he was overspeeding… They were stuck in the car for a very long time and even the locals didn’t help them.” Sharma works as a labourer with the Delhi Jal Board.

Both the offending vehicles have been seized by the police, the DCP said.