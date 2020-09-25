Three killed in Delhi bus accident

NEW DELHI

Driver loses control of vehicle while coming down flyover

Three people, including a minor boy, were killed and several others sustained injuries after a cluster bus lost control on a busy street in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Thursday night.

Police received a call around 9.30 p.m. regarding the incident and reached the spot opposite Nand Nagri Bus Depot on the road leading towards Bhaupura Border.

According to police, the bus was going towards the flyover near ITI, Nand Nagri.

“Eyewitness and passengers in the bus informed that while going down the Mandoli flyover towards Bhaupura Border at main Wazirabad Road, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

The bus crossed the footpath on the left side and hit a truck and an egg cart, he said.

The victims were shifted to SDN Hospital, where Ravinder (22), a resident of Loni in Ghaziabad, Karan (12), a resident of Mandoli, and one unidentified person (40) were declared brought dead, the DCP said.

Kanchan (35), a resident of Mandoli, Satish (45) and Sujeet (16), a resident of Loni, received injuries and are being treated, police said.

The bus driver escaped from the spot. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are being made to arrest him, they said.

After the incident, the locals gathered at the spot and allegedly vandalised the bus. They created chaos at the spot. However, police said that the situation was brought under control.