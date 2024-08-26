Three killed as truck climbs on footpath in Shastri Park

Three men died after a truck ran over five persons sleeping on a footpath in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Park in the early hours of Monday, the police said. Teams have been formed to nab the absconding driver, an officer said.

According to the police, the truck was approaching the Old Iron Bridge from Seelampur around 4.30 a.m. when it climbed the central verge and ran over the five men.

The victims were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where three were declared dead on arrival.

The two injured — Mushtaq, 35, and Kamlesh, 36 — were subsequently shifted to GTB Hospital, where they are receiving treatment, said the officer.