Three killed as truck climbs on footpath in Shastri Park

Published - August 26, 2024 11:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
People near the accident spot.

People near the accident spot. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Three men died after a truck ran over five persons sleeping on a footpath in north-east Delhi’s Shastri Park in the early hours of Monday, the police said. Teams have been formed to nab the absconding driver, an officer said.

According to the police, the truck was approaching the Old Iron Bridge from Seelampur around 4.30 a.m. when it climbed the central verge and ran over the five men.

The victims were rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where three  were declared dead on arrival.

The two injured — Mushtaq, 35, and Kamlesh, 36 — were subsequently shifted to GTB Hospital, where they are receiving treatment, said the officer.

road accident / death / crime / crime, law and justice

