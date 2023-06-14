Three juveniles held in east Delhi for sexually assaulting two boys, recording act

June 14, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - New Delhi

A juvenile who sexually assaulted two minors has been apprehended along with two other boys who recorded the act on video in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, the police said on Tuesday.

According to an officer, the incident took place on Saturday night when the victims, aged 12 and 10, had gone out to feed stray dogs near the Peer Baba Mazar.

One of the victims’ parents filed a complaint about the incident on Monday, following which all three accused were nabbed, the officer added.

The three accused persons, who are local to the area, had taken the victims to an isolated spot in a park where one of them sexually assaulted the duo while the two others recorded the incident on video, read the complainant.

The police said the victims have been counselled and their medical examination has been conducted at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

A case was registered under Sections 377 (unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act, the officer said.

“Based on the investigation, all the three accused juveniles have been apprehended in the case and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as per law,” he added.

